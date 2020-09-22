17-year-old passenger dies in I-75 crash involving tow truck

article

A teenager passed away after a crash along Interstate 75 Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 17-year-old driver was heading north on I-75, south of State Road 56 in the outside lane. Meanwhile, a tow truck, was parked with its hazard lights activated in the same lane.

Troopers said the AAA tow truck driver was changing a tire for a van, which was parked in the outside shoulder. Both the van and tow truck were unoccupied during this time.

The teen driver "failed to discern" the parked tow truck, and struck the left rear of the vehicle. Investigators said the impact caused the tow truck to slightly rotate, and strike the tow truck operator, a 36-year-old man.

The 17-year-old driver had two passengers in the vehicle, a 17-year-old and 16-year-old. All were wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

The 17-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. The 16-year-old passenger had serious injuries, troopers said, but they are not life-threatening.

Both drivers involved had minor injuries.

Troopers said charges are pending against the teen driver.

