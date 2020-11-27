17,345 new Florida coronavirus cases reported over past two days; 109 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 17,345 Thursday and Friday. (The state did not release case numbers on Thanksgiving). According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 979,021.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 18,363, an increase of 109 since Wednesday's update. In addition, a total of 233 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Hillsborough County reported 16 new deaths, Citrus County reported five, Highlands and Sumter Counties each reported three, Hernando County reported two, while Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota Counties each reported one new death.

Of the 979,021 cases, 963,751 are Florida residents while 15,270 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 57,371

Advertisement

Pinellas: 32,408

Sarasota: 13,375

Manatee: 16,474

Sumter: 3,412

Polk: 27,149

Citrus: 4,623

Hernando: 4,873

Pasco: 14,488

Highlands: 3,693

DeSoto: 2,341

Hardee: 1,755

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Friday, 3,748 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 54,467 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 8,678,056 residents have been tested in the state as of Friday -- just over a third of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

LINK: County-by-county Florida coronavirus cases and ZIP code map

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in September, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 10,105 new cases reported last Sunday was the highest since July 25.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it has also begun to increase again. It was at 6.20% on Thursday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through October -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health

PDF: DOH's full county-by-county COVID-19 case report

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

MAP: Florida coronavirus cases by county

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map