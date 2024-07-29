18 teens arrested, 5 people hurt in large brawl at Brooksville Youth Academy: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

More than a dozen teens are facing felony charges after a large brawl at the Brooksville Youth Academy left five people hurt, according to investigators.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the fight started around 11 a.m. Sunday at the facility off Culbreath Road, which houses about 50 males ages 13-17 with mental health or behavioral needs.

Staff members tried to intervene while one called 911, but the fighting continued, according to HCSO.

READ: Suspects arrested a month after Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio was killed in deadly shooting, officials say

Pasco County deputies and troopers with Florida Highway Patrol also responded, eventually breaking up the brawl.

Investigators said teens from multiple dormitories at the academy started fighting as one group was being escorted back to their dorm. Several makeshift weapons were used during the fight, deputies said.

HCSO arrested 18 teens on various charges, with 17 facing felonies. Two of them – Owin Cramer and Eric Mireles – are charged with attempted murder.

Four teens and one adult staff member went to the hospital with injuries ranging from a concussion to bruised eyes. All have been released.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter