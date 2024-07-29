Police announcing arrests month after Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio was killed in deadly shooting

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A shooting at a cluster of hotels near USF in June left one person dead and three others injured, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officials said the 26-year-old man who died was Charles Jones, also known by the stage name Julio Foolio.

The Jacksonville rapper was known for feuding with other artists and for his involvement in a deadly gang beef. Jones' songs feature violent lyrics and some were about actual murders.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive around 4:40 a.m. on June 23. When law enforcement arrived, they found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot.

Jones posted that he was in Tampa celebrating his birthday on his Instagram account before the shooting.

"Tampa Florida you already got added to the pool party," he said in an Instagram video.

He posted later Saturday night claiming police kicked him out of an Airbnb. So he moved the party to a new location.

"Lit everywhere we go," he said on another Instagram story.

According to authorities, two cars were shot at. Investigators said they belonged to guests trying to get a room at one of the hotels.

According to TPD, the three people who were injured were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez, and Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters are expected to announce arrests at 1 p.m. on Monday.

