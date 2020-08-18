18-year-old arrested following deadly street racing accident in Plant City

An 18-year-old was arrested following a street racing accident that left a second driver dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the younger driver was speeding eastbound on State Road 60 near Cassells Road. The second driver, a 33-year-old from North Lauderdale, was also driving at a high rate of speed. Investigators said both were racing.

The 18-year-old lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into the second vehicle involved. Both vehicles overturned, and the 33-year-old died following the crash, troopers said.

The 18-year-old, who was not identified in a media release, was arrested for vehicular homicide, racing and reckless driving.