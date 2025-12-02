Ybor City crash: Multiple new charges filed against suspect after toxicology results

The Brief New charges have been filed against the man accused in the deadly Ybor City crash that killed four people and injured several others. Toxicology results confirmed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit and that he had marijuana in his system when the crash happened. Silas Sampson remains in custody without bond as he awaits trial, prosecutors said.



The Hillsorough County State Attorney's Office said Silas Sampson, 22, will now face numerous new charges after toxicology results confirmed his blood alcohol level was above the legal limit. Those results from the Florida Highway Patrol's investigation also confirmed the suspect had marijuana in his system when the crash happened.

What we know:

Sampson was originally facing five counts of fleeing to elude at a high speed with serious bodily injury or death, four counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury. Prosecutors said he is now facing the following additional charges:

Four counts of DUI manslaughter

Five counts of DUI with serious bodily injury

Four counts of fleeing to elude at a high speed with serious bodily injury or death

Three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury

10 counts of reckless driving with property damage or injury

10 counts of DUI with property damage or injury

The backstory:

The suspect was traveling at a high speed down 7th Avenue in Ybor City when he tried to avoid a car turning in front of him in the early morning hours of November 8, officials said. It ultimately led to his vehicle crashing into a crowd of people in front of The Copper Shaker and Bradley's on 7th.

Video surveillance captured the entire incident and showed the defendant getting out of his vehicle to try and get away from officers at the scene, according to the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office.

Before that, FHP troopers said they spotted Sampson's Toyota Camry at around 12:39 a.m., speeding south on I-275. But, when troopers tried to stop him near Nebraska Avenue, the suspect fled, reaching speeds of 92 to 100 mph as he turned onto 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

Troopers ended the chase just 10 seconds before the crash, citing heavy pedestrian traffic in Ybor City.

What they're saying:

Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez released the following statement after the additional charges were filed.

"Four people have lost their lives, and several others are still fighting to recover from devastating injuries because of this defendant’s choices. Each victim and grieving family is carrying a burden no one should ever have to bear, and our office stands with them during this painful time. We take impaired driving extremely seriously because it endangers every member of our community. We will prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law to deliver justice to these victims and their families."

What's next:

Sampson remains in custody without bond as he awaits trial, prosecutors said.