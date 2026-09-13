18-year-old motorcyclist killed in Polk crash: PCSO

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The Brief An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Friday afternoon after a crash at an intersection in Highland City, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the motorcycle was speeding northbound on U.S. 98 South before hitting a car turning off Hancock Avenue Southeast. Emergency crews tried to save the helmeted rider at the scene, while the car driver went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, PCSO said.



An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle and a Mitsubishi vehicle in Highland City, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Polk deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

Investigators said the crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock Avenue Southeast and U.S. 98 South.

According to evidence and witness statements, the 18-year-old was riding a motorcycle and speeding north on U.S. 98, rapidly changing lanes while passing vehicles.

At the same time, a Mitsubishi vehicle was entering the northbound lanes of U.S. 98 from Hancock Avenue Southeast and trying to cross over to the southbound lanes, according to investigators.

The Mitsubishi pulled into the motorcycle’s path, and the motorcycle hit the vehicle’s rear passenger door, causing significant damage to both vehicles, PCSO said.

Highland City crash investigation

Dig deeper:

The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the driver of the Mitsubishi was not wearing a seat belt.

First responders performed lifesaving measures on the motorcyclist when they arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, PCSO said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the driver involved in the crash.