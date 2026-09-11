Hillsborough dengue cases surge past 90, Pasco helicopters join mosquito fight

The Brief Hillsborough County leads Florida in locally acquired dengue cases, accounting for 95 of the state's 111 total cases. The Pasco County Mosquito Control District has stepped in to assist with their helicopters, which can deploy liquid larvicide. Officials urge residents to protect themselves by covering exposed skin, using bug spray with deet, and dumping outstanding water in backyards.



Hillsborough County leads Florida in locally acquired dengue cases, accounting for 95 of the state's 111 total cases.

The jump in cases

By the numbers:

Here’s how many locally acquired dengue cases have been reported in Bay Area counties:

Hillsborough: 95

Pinellas: 5

Pasco: 02

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County saw a jump of 36 new cases in just one week.

"We have not seen anything like this before," said Eric Long, operations superintendent for Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services. "But we're dedicated to protecting the citizens of Hillsborough County. So, whether that means us working extra hours or working during the weekend, we are fully dedicated to going out and conducting these treatments to protect the citizens."

The aerial attack

Local perspective:

This month, at the request of the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County, the Pasco County Mosquito Control District (PCMCD) deployed its own helicopter, spray equipment, and personnel to Hillsborough County for assistance.

"This is not an issue that can be viewed county by county," Adriane Rogers, executive director of PCMCD, said in a statement. "Thousands of people move throughout the Tampa Bay region every day between counties, and mosquito-borne disease moves with people. What happens in a neighboring community can directly affect the health of Pasco County residents."

So, if Hillsborough County residents spot low-flying, orange helicopters during the day, those likely belong to Pasco County. Pasco’s aircraft are equipped to drop a liquid larvicide designed to kill mosquito larvae in containers.

"They're starting their treatments all the way from Busch Boulevard, all the way to San Miguel down in the South Tampa area with the liquid larvicide," Long said, showing FOX 13 the treatment map Friday morning.

If residents notice helicopters from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., that’s likely Hillsborough County teams, who are targeting adult mosquito populations.

Officials emphasize that regional cooperation is vital because the disease can travel easily across county lines.

"There's a chance that anyone can travel at any particular point in time, and they can contact them anywhere, come back here to the county, and get bitten by this particular type of mosquito," Long explained. "Once it bites that person, and they go on to feed other people, that's how it's mainly transmitting around."

How residents can protect themselves

What they're saying:

Health officials advise residents to take proactive measures outdoors:

Wear light-colored clothing while keeping your ankles and wrists covered

Use bug repellent with deet

Dump any standing water in your yard

"These types of mosquitoes that we're dealing with are ankle biters, so you want to keep clothing over your ankles, your midsection," Long added. "Just make sure you're protecting yourself from this type of disease that’s going on right now."