18-year-old wanted in connection with Polk County hit-and-run: FHP

Four people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Polk County on Sunday morning.

FHP says a Trooper was conducting speed checks on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Champions Gate Boulevard when a red Ford Mustang passed him, going nearly 80 mph in a 45 mph zone.

As the trooper activated his lights to pursue the Mustang, the driver shut off his lights and sped away, FHP said.

The Mustang was later located at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and Pine Tree Trail.

The vehicle had crashed into a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder.

Authorities say the driver of the Mustang Ramon Santiago-Garcia and one of his passengers fled the scene.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Polk County deputies say they were able to locate the passenger but have not found Santiago-Garcia.

According to troopers, the two passengers in the Mustang and one passenger in the Pathfinder have been hospitalized.

The driver of the Pathfinder is in serious condition, troopers said.

Anyone with information on Santiago-Garcia's location is being asked to call the FHP at *FHP (347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.