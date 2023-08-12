Burglary suspects taken into custody after crashing into Citrus County deputy

article

Two people were arrested on Friday night after a business reported a burglary in progress off West Cedar Street in Crystal River.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. when a business reported that two people were attempting to load wood onto a trailer.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies said they made contact with 26-year-old Kelly Jean Delmar and 25-year-old Wyatt Morgan Arnow, who initially refused to provide their information.

According to authorities, an altercation broke out when the deputies attempted to detain Delmar and Arnow.

Arnow was able to flee on foot while Delmar while Arnow returned to a parked vehicle.

Police say the incident took a dangerous turn when Delmar accelerated toward the deputies and struck one of them. The deputy did not sustain any serious injuries.

Arnow and Delmar then fled the scene and led the deputies on a brief chase before crashing into a tree near the intersection of West Balloon Lane and North Turkey Oak Drive.

Delmar was transported to the local jail, while Arnow was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment before being placed under arrest.

Deputies say that while searching their car, they found Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, Delmar is facing multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated battery and aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Her bail was set at $61,000.00

Arnow has been charged with two counts of battery on law enforcement, resisting without violence, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and driving while license suspended.

According to deputies, his bail was set at $13,500.00.