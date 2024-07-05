19-year-old driver dies in Citrus County crash: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 19-year-old driver died in a crash in Citrus County early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, a 19-year-old from New York was driving south on South Lecanto Highway north of West Black Diamond Circle at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

The sedan then left the roadway and drifted onto the west shoulder. Once on the shoulder, th car struck a concrete power pole.

The 19-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.