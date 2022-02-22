2 15-year-old boys shot in South St. Petersburg alley; shooter unknown
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Two teen boys were the victims of a shooting in a South St. Petersburg alleyway.
One of them is hospitalized with serious injuries.
The other boy had a "superficial graze wound" according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in an alley near 1230 40th Street South.
Detectives said they do not have a suspect in custody.
Advertisement
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.