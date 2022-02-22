2 15-year-old boys shot in South St. Petersburg alley; shooter unknown

Two teen boys were the victims of a shooting in a South St. Petersburg alleyway.

One of them is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The other boy had a "superficial graze wound" according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in an alley near 1230 40th Street South.

Detectives said they do not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.