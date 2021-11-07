2 adults, 4 children injured in overnight Manatee County apartment fire

Six people were injured in an overnight fire at a Bradenton apartment complex.

It was just after 11 p.m. Saturday when firefighters say they responded to the blaze in a building in the Aaron Lake Apartments off Cortez Road. Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a multifamily apartment.

It took firefighters from multiple agencies 60 minutes to get the fire under control. Two adults and six children ended up being hospitalized with what firefighters said were "a variety of injuries."

The Red Cross responded to help 16 people find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue and the Florida State fire marshal.