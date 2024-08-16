2 arrested after toddler brought to hospital with ‘significant internal injuries:’ St. Pete police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Two people were arrested on child abuse charges after a 2-year-old girl was found with "significant internal injuries."

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Roseshana Smith, 23, and Jordan Gatlin, 26, were both arrested for aggravated child abuse.

According to investigators, the 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Thursday for medical treatment. While there, she was found to have significant internal injuries and multiple scars that were in various stages of healing.

Smith and Gatlin were also arrested on a child neglect charge related to an eight-month-old boy, who was also in their care, according to police.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the case.

