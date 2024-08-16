3 arrested in Polk County for operating mobile marijuana dispensary: Grady Judd
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were arrested in Polk County for operating a mobile marijuana dispensary, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.
Sheriff Judd is expected to provide details regarding the arrests at a press conference on Friday morning.
The bus the suspects used to sell marijuana will be on display.
The press conference is expected to start at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.