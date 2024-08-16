3 arrested in Polk County for operating mobile marijuana dispensary: Grady Judd

Press play above to watch the press conference. Grady Judd is expected to speak at 10 a.m.

Three people were arrested in Polk County for operating a mobile marijuana dispensary, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

READ: Tampa doctor couldn't hear colonoscopy patient scream because he wasn't wearing hearing aids, board finds

Sheriff Judd is expected to provide details regarding the arrests at a press conference on Friday morning.

The bus the suspects used to sell marijuana will be on display.

The press conference is expected to start at 10 a.m.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

This is a developing story. Check back for details.