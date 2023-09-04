2 bitten by sharks at same Florida beach on Labor Day, officials say

Two people were bitten by sharks at the same Volusia County beach on Labor Day, officials said.

A 37-year-old woman was bitten in the right foot while in the shallow waters on Ponce Inlet, according to Volusia County Beach Safety. The woman from Apopka was playing in the waist-deep water, but didn't see the shark that bit her.

She was transported to a local hospital by Volusia County Emergency Medical Services with a non-life-threatening injury.

A man in his 30s was also bit by a shark near the Ponce Inlet Jetty. He was bitten in the left hand, but refused medical attention and took himself to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Red flags – indicating high hazards like high surf and/or strong currents – were flown on Monday.