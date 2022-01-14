2 child care employees charged with abuse of 8-month-old hospitalized with skull fracture

article

Two child care employees in Rancho Cucamonga were arrested Thursday for child abuse after an 8-month-old boy in their care suffered a skull fracture and authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, of San Bernardino, and Felicia Ann Ferra, 50, of Yorba Linda, were arrested for conspiring to conceal the victim's injuries and child abuse.

On Sept. 4, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail responded to the Loma Linda University Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in response to allegations of physical abuse to an 8-month-old boy with a skull fracture. The infant attended the Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga, where the two suspects are employed.

Maldonado was arrested and released on $100,000 bail. After an arrest warrant was issued for Ferra, she turned herself in at West Valley Detention Center.

Photos of the suspects were released by authorities, as investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Roger Alfaro at 909-387-3615.

FOX 11 called Kiddie Academy to see if the pair were still employed by the company and they said they would get back to us.

Additional details were not immediately available.

