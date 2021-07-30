2 children killed in violent crash in St. Petersburg, police say

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left two children dead on Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Tyrone Square Blvd. N. and Norfolk St. N., when a gray Nissan Rogue going northbound lost control and struck a tree.

Police said two adults, two juveniles and two toddlers were inside the car.

Three children were rushed to the hospital, but two died as a result of their injuries. Investigators said an 18-month-old girl, identified as Williah Waller, and a 16-year-old boy, identified as Mar'rion Heatley, were killed in the accident.

The remaining child, a toddler, is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the SPPD non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

