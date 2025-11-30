2 dead, 3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Lakeland: PCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The backstory:

PCSO says first responders responded to a 911 call at 5:47 p.m., after multiple vehicles had been involved in a collision on Kathleen Road, in front of Nick and Moe’s gas station.

Rylee Hill, 23, was driving her Nissan along a bend in Kathleen Road and failed to maneuver the curve, veering over the grass median, briefly launching the vehicle in the air, the sheriff’s office said.

The Nissan struck the front of a Kia vehicle and hit a Dodge truck. While continuing west, the Nissan struck an Audi SUV head-on, killing Hill and a passenger in the Audi, 79-year-old Annette Zalner.

The driver of the Kia, Emily Placeres, 48, was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries. The passengers in the Kia were not injured.

Chad Hiltner, 53, the driver of the Dodge Ram truck and son of Zalner, was not injured in the crash.

The Audi driver — Chad’s son, Brock Hiltner, 25, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in the Audi was transported with unknown injuries.

PCSO is investigating and believes the Nissan was speeding excessively.

Kathleen Road was shut down for six hours Saturday night.

