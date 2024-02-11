2 dead, 4 injured after crash on SR-56 in Pasco County: FHP

A 30-year-old Tampa man and a 36-year-old woman from Fitzgerald, Georgia died after a crash on SR-56 Saturday afternoon, according to troopers.

Officials say the 30-year-old was on a Suzuki GSX-R600 headed west on SR-56 while speeding around 3 p.m. A 32-year-old Wesley Chapel woman was traveling eastbound on SR-56 in a Nissan Altima, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the Nissan turned left into the path of the Suzuki at the intersection of Piazza Avenue. The 30-year-old died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

Officials say the 32-year-old Wesley Chapel woman and three of her adult passengers had non-life threatening injuries. However, the 36-year-old Georgia woman was taken to a nearby hospital which is where she died, according to troopers.