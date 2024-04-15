2 dead following Manatee County 'boating incident'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deadly boat crash in Manatee County is under investigation.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says a deceased body was found on Saturday behind the water treatment plant on Ward Lake following a single-vessel boating incident.

On Monday, a second body was found in the water near where the incident happened, according to FWC.

Few details have been released, but FWC confirms that the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene on Saturday.

FWC stated, "All of the members of the FWC want to express their sincere sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter