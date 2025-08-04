2 drivers arrested for racing over 100 MPH on Selmon Expressway: TPD

The Brief Two drivers were arrested for racing at speeds exceeding 100 MPH on the Selmon Expressway, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say that the suspects intentionally recorded the race to post on social media. As the responding officer followed, the two drivers continued weaving through traffic with no regard for other drivers.



Two drivers were arrested on Sunday evening for racing on the Selmon Expressway after Tampa police say the two cars were clocked going more than 100 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

A TPD officer was entering the westbound lanes of the Selmon Expressway from Willow St. when a 2021 Honda Accord and a 2019 Dodge Challenger flew past.

As the officer followed, the two drivers continued weaving through traffic with no regard for other drivers.

Police say that the suspects intentionally recorded the race to post on social media.

Chief Lee Bercaw emphasized that drivers should be able to feel safe on the road.

"Let this be a warning to those who have a blatant disregard for the safety of others by speeding on roadways. You will be held accountable, and your vehicle will be impounded," said Bercaw. "No matter the time of night, everyone in Tampa has the right to feel safe on our roads. I’m incredibly proud of the officers whose actions helped ensure that safety."

The suspects, 19-year-old Angel Hurrea and 21-year-old Devin Harrison, were eventually pulled over and arrested.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

They have both been charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful racing on a highway and one misdemeanor count of dangerous excessive speeding.

