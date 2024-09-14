Driver, trooper hospitalized after crash in Tarpon Springs: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A driver lost control of his car and rear-ended a FHP patrol car on US-19 on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a Mercedes sedan north on US-19 around 1:45 p.m. Authorities say a 27-year-old State Trooper in a marked FHP Dodge Charger patrol car was stopped in the median near Parkview Boulevard to monitor traffic, north of Klosterman Road.

The St. Petersburg man lost control of his car and rotated to the median, according to FHP.

The sedan hit the patrol car, causing it to rotate to the southbound lanes of US-19. The Mercedes stopped in the northbound lanes, according to troopers.

FHP says both drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

