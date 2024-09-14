Police searching for 3 suspects who used counterfeit $100 bill to buy lottery tickets in Auburndale

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Officials say they are searching for three suspects who exchanged counterfeit money for lottery tickets at a Beverage Castle in Auburndale on Friday night.

According to the Auburndale Police Department, a dark gray compact 4-door Honda came in from the front drive-thru bay door at the store located at 605 Charlotte Rd. at 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say there were three unknown people in the car.

Courtesy: Auburndale Police Department

The driver's side rear passenger requested five Gold Rush Legacy lottery tickets valued at a total of $100, according to authorities. The police department says the passenger gave the store a $100 bill folded up as they were handed the tickets.

READ: Man upset about his child's suspension threatened to 'shoot up' Tampa elementary school: Police

Investigators say the store quickly noticed the counterfeit bill and as they attempted to confront the passenger, the car drove away.

One of the suspects is described as a white man with dark facial hair, prescription glasses, and tattoos on both arms and hands. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue shorts.

The driver is described as a white woman with dark hair and sunglasses on top of her head. She was smoking a cigarette and was last seen wearing a black tank top.

Police say the front passenger is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Patino at 863-965-5555 or by email at Cpatino@Auburndalefl.com.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: