2 hospitalized in Bradenton bar shooting: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Police in Bradenton are investigating a double shooting.

It happened shortly after midnight at a bar in the 400 block of 12th St. W. in Bradenton.

Few details have been released, but police say the two victims did not shoot each other.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the two victims are being treated at area hospitals. Their conditions were not released.

Police have not provided any information regarding a possible suspect, but said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or BPDTips@Bradentonpd.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or 866-634-8477.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter