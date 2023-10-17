2 hurt after airplane crashes at Ocala International Airport, officials say

Stream FOX 35 News

Two people were taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning after a small plane crashed at Ocala International Airport, officials said.

The Ocala Fire Department responded to the airport shortly before 11 a.m. after receiving reports about a plane crash. Officials found a single-engine airplane on the north end of the field with wing damage and a fuel leak.

Two people were pulled from the plane and taken to the hospital as "trauma alerts," a spokesperson for Ocala Fire Department said. Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.

Officials were able to stop the fuel leak and contain the fuel.

The FAA, NTSB, and State Warning Point were notified of the incident.