2 injured after argument leads to shooting in Ybor City, police say

A man and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Saturday morning following a shooting in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of Angel Olivia St. and 8th Ave.

According to TPD, officers in the immediate area heard multiple gunshots that they say were fired after two groups got into a verbal argument.

Police say the man and woman who were injured in the shooting had been involved in the dispute and officers do not believe it was a random act

Officers say several people from one of the groups involved were immediately detained and identified, but they are still trying to identify and locate the people in the opposing group.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

