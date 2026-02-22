Clearwater bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle involved in crash: Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle involved in a crash Saturday evening at a busy downtown intersection, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
What we know:
Police identified the victim as William Moran, 60, of Clearwater. Investigators say Moran was on a bicycle waiting at a pedestrian crosswalk for a light at the intersection of Court Street and Missouri Avenue, when two vehicles crashed shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The collision launched one of the vehicles into Moran. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died, according to CPD.
Police say both drivers involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Roadways have since reopened in the area, but the investigation into what led to the crash remains ongoing, CPD said.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.