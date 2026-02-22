Expand / Collapse search
Clearwater bicyclist killed after being hit by vehicle involved in crash: Police

By
Published  February 22, 2026 6:09pm EST
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • The Clearwater Police Department says 60-year-old William Moran was killed after a vehicle involved in a crash hit him while he was waiting on his bicycle at Court Street and Missouri Avenue.
    • Police say two vehicles crashed shortly before 5:30 p.m., sending one car into Moran. He later died at Morton Plant Hospital.
    • Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Roadways have since reopened in the area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle involved in a crash Saturday evening at a busy downtown intersection, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

What we know:

Police identified the victim as William Moran, 60, of Clearwater. Investigators say Moran was on a bicycle waiting at a pedestrian crosswalk for a light at the intersection of Court Street and Missouri Avenue, when two vehicles crashed shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The collision launched one of the vehicles into Moran. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he later died, according to CPD.

Police say both drivers involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

Roadways have since reopened in the area, but the investigation into what led to the crash remains ongoing, CPD said.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.

Clearwater