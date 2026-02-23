The Brief Florida Senate advances bill restricting dredging in Terra Ceia Preserve as cruise terminal debate intensifies. The legislation comes as a developer proposes a mega cruise ship terminal near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Manatee County. Environmental groups say the bill is a step forward, but argue it may not be strong enough to stop the project.



A coastal resiliency bill moving through the Florida Legislature would prohibit dredging or filling submerged lands within the 21,736-acre Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve.

The preserve surrounds the Knott-Cowen tract, a 328-acre site where developers SSA Marine and Tampa-based Slip Knott LLC are proposing a private, multi-docking cruise terminal.

The proposal would accommodate mega cruise ships too large to pass beneath the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The bill, recently amended by State Sen. Jim Boyd (R–Manatee), cleared the Senate Thursday. A companion bill is expected to be introduced in a House State Affairs Committee this week. If passed, the legislation would take effect July 1.

What they're saying:

Boyd says the amendment is about protecting a sensitive and treasured part of Florida’s coastline. "I don't believe and the community certainly doesn't believe that that's the right spot for a major cruise port," Boyd said. "It was important for me to protect that beautiful part of our state."

Environmental advocates agree the measure moves in the right direction, but say it may not go far enough.

Rusty Chinnis, board chair of Suncoast Waterkeeper, questioned the impact of cruise ships navigating the shallow waters near Terra Ceia.

Justin Bloom, the group’s founder, said accommodating modern mega cruise ships would require dredging approximately 50 feet deep in waters that are currently about three feet deep.

Bloom argues the amendment largely reiterates existing state protections and does not specifically ban dredging for a large-scale port. "We would like to see stronger language that specifically restricts dredging for a large port in the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve," Bloom said.

READ: Florida lawmaker steps in to halt controversial Manatee cruise terminal

The backstory:

Last month, the developers began moving through the pre-application process for the proposed cruise terminal in Manatee County. The project would serve ships too large to fit under the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, creating a new docking site south of the bridge.

Opponents say dredging and increased cruise traffic could harm water quality and marine life within the preserve, which was established in 1986.

Supporters have argued the project could bring economic growth to the region.

What's next:

The companion bill is expected to be taken up by a House committee this week. If both chambers pass the measure, and it is signed into law, it would take effect July 1.

Meanwhile, environmental advocates say they plan to continue mobilizing residents, charter captains and attorneys to push for stronger protections.