Clearwater man facing charges, accused of threatening couple with knife before being shot: Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man shot during a confrontation outside a Clearwater apartment complex Saturday night is now facing charges, according to the Clearwater Police Department.
The backstory:
Josten Pack, 36, of Clearwater, was shot after police say he threatened a man and woman with a knife outside the Royal Breeze Apartments, located at 21227 U.S. 19 N.
Investigators say the man involved in the confrontation told detectives he feared for his life and the life of his girlfriend before firing the gun. Pack was taken as a trauma alert to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later treated and released.
After Pack’s release from the hospital, he was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, in connection with the Saturday night incident, according to CPD.
Dig deeper:
Police also said Pack faces an additional charge of battery on a person 65 or older stemming from an incident the day before at a nearby business. Detectives say Pack is accused of throwing a water bottle at a 70-year-old woman, hitting her in the face.
