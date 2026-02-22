Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hernando County, Polk County, Sumter County, Highlands County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County
5
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Sumter County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Manatee County, DeSoto County, Inland Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Coastal Sarasota County
Cold Weather Advisory
from MON 3:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Citrus County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Polk County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Citrus County, DeSoto County, Sumter County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County
Small Craft Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Clearwater man facing charges, accused of threatening couple with knife before being shot: Police

By
Published  February 22, 2026 4:47pm EST
Clearwater
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

The Brief

    • The Clearwater Police Department says Josten Pack, 36, was shot after allegedly threatening a man and woman with a knife outside the Royal Breeze Apartments.
    • The man involved told detectives he fired the gun fearing for his life and his girlfriend’s; Pack was treated at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital and later released.
    • Pack was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on an aggravated assault charge and also faces a separate battery charge involving a 70-year-old woman, according to CPD.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man shot during a confrontation outside a Clearwater apartment complex Saturday night is now facing charges, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The backstory:

Josten Pack, 36, of Clearwater, was shot after police say he threatened a man and woman with a knife outside the Royal Breeze Apartments, located at 21227 U.S. 19 N.

READ: Man arrested on murder charge in Bradenton overnight shooting: MCSO

Investigators say the man involved in the confrontation told detectives he feared for his life and the life of his girlfriend before firing the gun. Pack was taken as a trauma alert to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later treated and released.

After Pack’s release from the hospital, he was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, in connection with the Saturday night incident, according to CPD.

Dig deeper:

Police also said Pack faces an additional charge of battery on a person 65 or older stemming from an incident the day before at a nearby business. Detectives say Pack is accused of throwing a water bottle at a 70-year-old woman, hitting her in the face.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Clearwater Police Department.

ClearwaterCrime and Public Safety