Clearwater man facing charges, accused of threatening couple with knife before being shot: Police

article

The Brief The Clearwater Police Department says Josten Pack, 36, was shot after allegedly threatening a man and woman with a knife outside the Royal Breeze Apartments. The man involved told detectives he fired the gun fearing for his life and his girlfriend’s; Pack was treated at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital and later released. Pack was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on an aggravated assault charge and also faces a separate battery charge involving a 70-year-old woman, according to CPD.



A man shot during a confrontation outside a Clearwater apartment complex Saturday night is now facing charges, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

The backstory:

Josten Pack, 36, of Clearwater, was shot after police say he threatened a man and woman with a knife outside the Royal Breeze Apartments, located at 21227 U.S. 19 N.

READ: Man arrested on murder charge in Bradenton overnight shooting: MCSO

Investigators say the man involved in the confrontation told detectives he feared for his life and the life of his girlfriend before firing the gun. Pack was taken as a trauma alert to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was later treated and released.

After Pack’s release from the hospital, he was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, in connection with the Saturday night incident, according to CPD.

Dig deeper:

Police also said Pack faces an additional charge of battery on a person 65 or older stemming from an incident the day before at a nearby business. Detectives say Pack is accused of throwing a water bottle at a 70-year-old woman, hitting her in the face.