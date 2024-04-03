2 injured after Orlando-bound Southwest flight makes emergency landing in Tampa

article

Two people were injured after an Orlando-bound Southwest flight was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday due to severe turbulence, the airline confirmed to FOX 35.

Flight 4372 left Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday and was diverted to Tampa due to severe turbulence, a spokesperson for Southwest said.

WEATHER: Weather delays possible at Orlando International Airport on Wednesday

The captain declared an emergency on board, which is a requirement to deviate the flight from a filed plan, the airline said. The captain also requested that paramedics be available when the flight landed to assess any injuries.

Two people were injured in the emergency landing, and they were transported to a hospital in Tampa to be evaluated. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

TRAVEL NEWS: Family still stranded following Orlando-bound Frontier flight evacuation over mystery odor in Charlotte

"Our mechanics reviewed the aircraft and we worked with Customers whose travel was impacted by an arrival in Orlando approximately four-and-a-half hours behind schedule," the Southwest spokesperson said in a statement. "With our apologies for their delayed journey, there is no priority higher than the safest operation of every flight."

FRONTIER: Frontier Airlines flight headed to Orlando evacuated due to strong odor, 1 hurt

Flight records from flightaware.com show that the flight left Tampa International Airport just after 2 p.m. and landed in Orlando before 2:30 p.m.