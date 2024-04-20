2 injured after van crashes into Holmes Beach gift shop, police say

article

A van drove into a gift shop in Holmes Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officials say the van drove into Raders Reef on Marina Drive around 4 p.m.

The Holmes Beach Police Chief said two people, the driver and a shopper inside the shop, were injured.

Authorities say the driver had a "medical episode."

On Thursday, a Jeep drove into Gypsea Tides Beach Boutique, which is across the street from Raders Reef. Three people were injured during that crash.

