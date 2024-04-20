2 injured after van crashes into Holmes Beach gift shop, police say
article
Holmes Beach, Fla. - A van drove into a gift shop in Holmes Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Officials say the van drove into Raders Reef on Marina Drive around 4 p.m.
The Holmes Beach Police Chief said two people, the driver and a shopper inside the shop, were injured.
READ: Owner of Holmes Beach boutique recovering after Jeep plowed through store
Authorities say the driver had a "medical episode."
On Thursday, a Jeep drove into Gypsea Tides Beach Boutique, which is across the street from Raders Reef. Three people were injured during that crash.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS