Owner of Holmes Beach boutique recovering after Jeep plowed through store

From the outside window of Gypsea Tides Beach Boutique, a plaque reads ‘fear not for today I am with you."

"No doubt the lord was watching over us yesterday," said Melissa Reed, the owner of Reed Fitness and Physical Therapy.

Those who were at C & S Plaza off Marina Drive on Thursday hold that bible verse close to their hearts.

"I just heard this biggest crash, explosion and saw glass flying," said Dale Ann Miller, a sales associate.

It was around noon when the Holmes Beach Police Department said a Jeep drove through the store.

"I ran out of my office and just heard screams and went into action mode," said Reed.

Photo Courtesy: Holmes Beach Police Dept.

On the other side of the wall at Reed Fitness and Physical Therapy, through cracked drywall a Jeep could be seen. Holmes Beach Police said the driver of the Jeep was pulling into the plaza when the vehicle went through the side window of the boutique.

Three people were hit, including owner Rexann Cecil.

"It sent her onto the floor. She ended up underneath the Jeep between the front and the back tire," said Miller.

Photo Courtesy: Holmes Beach Police Dept.

Rexann has many injuries, but will recover. Displays full of merchandise were destroyed as employees began to clean up on Friday.

"She has worked so hard to build this beautiful store, and she has been so good to my small business and my family," said Reed.

After visiting Anna Maria Island years ago, Rexann and her family fell in love with the area. They moved from Colorado, with Rexann working as a vendor off Pine Avenue doing hair wraps, fairy hair and mermaid braids for customers.

A little over a year ago, she started her dream business off Marina Drive.

"She finally found the retail space when it became open and realized/visualized her dream and put it together," said Miller.

A board now covers the area where the Jeep went through, and staff are working to reopen as early as next week. They say once the doors are open, they’ll need the support of not only visitors, but the community.

"After one year, we aren’t there yet. It took away our jobs and so much progress. We really are going to need that support and rally for Rexann and her family and her mental and physical gain and get us back on track, and we know we will," said Miller.

Rexann hopes to rejoin her team shortly after the reopening. They all continue to hold onto their faith through every day.

"We know we will get back there," said Miller.

Gypsea Tides Boutique is located at 5602 Marina Drive in Holmes Beach.

