Police arrest attempted murder suspect caught on camera beating ex-girlfriend, good Samaritan in Haines City

A man Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd described as ‘evil’ has been arrested following an attack on a 64-year-old woman and a good Samaritan at a Haines City convenience store.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Jose Chaidez of Haines City, has been arrested in Lake County on charges of attempted 2nd-degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief, and stalking.

Deputies accuse Chaidez of threatening his 64-year-old ex-girlfriend with a butcher knife, slapping her with the knife, striking her, and pulling her by the hair at the J and S Food Mart located at 3084 East Hinson Avenue in Haines City shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

"He takes a butcher knife and is slapping her on the buttocks," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to PCSO, a 43-year-old Haines City man saw the attack taking place and stepped forward to try and stop the man from beating the woman and taking her from the store. Deputies say Chaidez overpowered the man and repeatedly struck him in the head while he lay unconscious on the floor.

"I was proud of him, but worried because we saw him when the ambulance took him, and he didn't look right," said Cesar Arciniega, a friend of the good Samaritan.

He said his friend's the kind of guy who's always willing to help.

"We knew it was him because it's a typical thing he would do," said Arciniega. "He's a nice person. We always tell him not to intervene, but he always does what's best and what's right. That's the reason he's well-respected in the community."

After attacking the good Samaritan, investigators say Chaidez approached another man, hit him, and left the store before law enforcement officers and EMS arrived.

According to PCSO, the second man was not seriously injured and left before deputies could identify or interview him.

Deputies are asking for this man to come forward so Chaidez can be held accountable for the battery.

The good Samaritan was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. However, officials say he is improving and is expected to recover.

Chaidez’s criminal history includes aggravated assault with a weapon, battery domestic violence, kidnapping/false imprisonment, resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit-and-run, battery, and battery DV.