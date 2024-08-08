Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Pasco County
9
Flood Warning
from THU 11:15 AM EDT until FRI 11:15 AM EDT, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:15 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:30 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 6:17 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Coastal Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Inland Manatee County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Pasco, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County

2 murder suspects arrested in Sarasota homicide

By Nancy Gay
Published  August 8, 2024 11:20am EDT
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota County deputies have arrested two men they say shot and killed another man last month.

Deputies were called to 2724 Regatta Drive in Sarasota on July 25 for a report of an unconscious person. 

READ: State Senator Joe Gruters calls for investigation, financial help following Sarasota County flooding

Upon arrival, deputies found Edward James Dukes, 47, dead inside the home with gunshot wounds. 

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

On August 2, deputies arrested Damontae Montrell Tillery, 24, of Sarasota, and Karriem Jermaine McDowell Jr., 23, of Brooksville, for Dukes’ death. 

The homicide is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter