2 murder suspects arrested in Sarasota homicide

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Sarasota County deputies have arrested two men they say shot and killed another man last month.

Deputies were called to 2724 Regatta Drive in Sarasota on July 25 for a report of an unconscious person.

READ: State Senator Joe Gruters calls for investigation, financial help following Sarasota County flooding

Upon arrival, deputies found Edward James Dukes, 47, dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

On August 2, deputies arrested Damontae Montrell Tillery, 24, of Sarasota, and Karriem Jermaine McDowell Jr., 23, of Brooksville, for Dukes’ death.

The homicide is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter