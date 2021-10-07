2 seriously injured after house explodes in Seffner

article

Two people have been seriously injured after a home exploded in Seffner Thursday afternoon.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to an emergency call just before 4:30 p.m. at a home near King Charles Circle and King Richard Court.

Paramedics rushed two adults in the home to a local hospital with traumatic injuries.

The view from SkyFOX showed severe damage to the home and at least one vehicle in the garage.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.