2-year old, 5-month-old killed in Sarasota hit-and-run, mother critically injured

A 2-year-old and 5-month-old were killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Sarasota. Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle.

"They kept saying ‘Taylor stay with me.’ They were giving the baby CPR at one point. They said he stopped breathing," said Veronica McCluer.

Photo courtesy of Sarasota Police Department.

She was riding her bike when she came upon the accident scene.

"It was just a very, very bad. I just stayed there and prayed for them. It was terrible and very sad," said McCluer.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the area of N. Washington Blvd. and 7th St.

A 5-month-old, 2-year-old, and their 29-year-old mother were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts. The children died, and their mother is in critical condition, according to police.

In a Facebook post, Sarasota police said they're searching for a 2013-18 Lexus ES300 with front end and windshield damage.

What we don't know:

Police have also not said anything else about the circumstances surrounding the crash or how the Lexus may have been involved.

"For someone to take off after they hit and knew. I don’t see how they could do something like that. Especially when it comes to children, baby," said McCluer.

What you can do:

Anyone who may know the driver involved in this crash is asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-263-6094. The vehicle is described as a white, 2013-2018 Lexus ES300 with damage to the right front quarter panel and windshield.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Sarasota Police Department.

