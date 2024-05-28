Expand / Collapse search

2-year-old child drowns in pool in Spring Hill

Published  May 28, 2024 6:47am EDT
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 2-year-old child drowned in a pool in Spring Hill on Monday, according to authorities.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a home on Lydia Court in Spring Hill for a reported drowning. They took the 2-year-old child to a local hospital. 

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Tuesday morning that the child died.  

