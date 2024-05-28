2-year-old child drowns in pool in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A 2-year-old child drowned in a pool in Spring Hill on Monday, according to authorities.
According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a home on Lydia Court in Spring Hill for a reported drowning. They took the 2-year-old child to a local hospital.
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Tuesday morning that the child died.
