Highlands County deputies are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man.

Deputies said they were nearby when they heard the shooting around 9:32 p.m. Thursday. The first deputy arrived at the home in the 1200 block of Memorial Drive and found Christopher Anthony Reese on the ground with gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff's office, he passed away at the scene. The shooting suspect fled on food.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

