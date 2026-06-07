Man leads troopers on 145 mph pursuit through Pasco, Hernando County: FHP

The Brief A high-speed chase in Pasco County reached speeds over 145 mph on multiple highways Saturday night before the motorcyclist surrendered. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested the man after pursuing him across state roads, county lines, and residential neighborhoods. The man apologized to troopers, stating he fled because he was scared about carrying medical marijuana in his pocket.



A super speeder was arrested Saturday after taking Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase across county lines.

Pasco County motorcycle chase begins

What we know:

According to FHP, a trooper was using a speeding radar on State Road 52 around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday just east of Hicks Road when they spotted a dark motorcycle traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The rider was visually estimated to be traveling 100 mph in a posted 45 mph zone, FHP said.

The trooper’s scanner confirmed the motorcyclist was traveling 104 mph. The trooper then activated lights and sirens and caught up with the man at State Road 52 and Moon Lake Road.

According to FHP, when the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the motorcyclist accelerated away, weaving in and out of traffic. The man continued on State Road 52, reaching speeds over 145 mph.

Troopers track suspect

Timeline:

A second trooper attempted to block the man at the intersection of State Road 589, but the motorcyclist evaded him and took a ramp onto SR-589.

The man continued at extreme speeds to County Line Road, and after making a U-Turn, took the southbound ramp back onto SR-589.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

A third trooper gave chase, as the motorcyclist weaved in and out of traffic. The man exited the highway and proceeded westbound on SR-52, running multiple red lights and traveling over 145 mph.

The man eventually slowed down to make a sharp left turn onto Key Lime Drive, where the original trooper took back the primary chase.

The man ran stop signs at Key Lime Drive and Oconee Boulevard, eventually making a right turn onto Lake Drive.

The motorcyclist traveled one mile down Lake Drive when he put his hand out and stopped the motorcycle, according to FHP.

He was put under arrest at 9:56 p.m.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The man was identified as Jeff Freymuller. A search revealed medical marijuana in his pocket, along with a valid medical marijuana card, according to FHP.

Suspect explains his dangerous flight

Dig deeper:

FHP said Freymuller apologized, stating he made the decision to run because he was scared about having marijuana in his pocket. The arresting trooper said they smelled an unknown alcoholic smell on his breath. Freymuller admitted to having a few beers that night.

When brought to the Pasco County Jail, he admitted to drinking four Michelob Ultras between 3:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. while out on a boat.

Freymuller performed field sobriety exercise and showed little signs of impairment, according to FHP.

Freymuller was charged with fleeing and eluding and traveling over 100 mph (super speeder charge).

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Freymuller will face any additional traffic citations for the multiple red lights or stop signs he ignored during the pursuit.