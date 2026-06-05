Hulk Hogan's death ruled natural, Clearwater police close investigation

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The Brief Clearwater police have closed their investigation into the July 2025 death of Hulk Hogan, ruling it an attended natural death after reviewing evidence and witness statements. The closure comes as Hogan’s family pursues a possible medical malpractice claim tied to his care at Morton Plant Hospital and Tampa General Hospital. Officials said the medical examiner previously ruled the death natural, while some investigative materials and records will remain private under Florida law.



The Clearwater Police Department has officially closed its investigation into the death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, concluding that the case is an attended natural death.

Hulk Hogan death investigation

What we know:

In an update released Friday, Clearwater police announced they had completed their investigation into the July 24, 2025, death of Terry Bollea, better known worldwide as Hulk Hogan.

According to investigators, the case is now officially closed as an attended natural death.

Police said investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed recordings to address concerns that had been raised following Hogan's death.

Clearwater police close case

What they're saying:

"We want to thank the family of Mr. Bollea — Sky, Nick and Brooke — and their attorney, Kevin Hayslett, for their cooperation. Their willingness to allow our investigators access to very personal information, at a time when they were grieving and struggling, was extremely helpful. We would not have had the legal justification to obtain much of the information without their cooperation," CPD said in a statement.

Medical malpractice allegations

Dig deeper:

The announcement comes after Hogan's family filed a petition seeking a 90-day extension of the statute of limitations to investigate a potential medical malpractice claim.

The filing indicated the family was exploring whether medical providers involved in Hogan's care could bear responsibility for circumstances leading up to his death.

The petition referenced medical professionals at Morton Plant Hospital, where Hogan was pronounced dead, as well as Tampa General Hospital.

Questions Emerged Following Hogan's Death

Medical emergency

The backstory:

Hogan died on July 24, 2025, at age 71 after suffering a medical emergency at his Clearwater home.

The Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner's Office previously ruled the death natural, citing a heart attack. Officials also said that Hogan had a history of leukemia and atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that can increase the risk of serious cardiac events.

Following his death, reports surfaced suggesting concerns about possible complications from a prior surgery. TMZ reported that an occupational therapist who was present at Hogan's home told investigators she believed medical malpractice may have played a role. The report also cited statements from Hogan's widow indicating his phrenic nerve had been compromised during a previous procedure.

Some records remain private

What we don't know:

Police said certain materials reviewed during the investigation will not be publicly released.

According to the department, security camera footage and private autopsy results remain in the possession of the family. Medical records associated with the case are exempt from public disclosure under Florida law.