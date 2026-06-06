Mother arrested after child accidentally shoots himself at Winter Haven home: PCSO

The Brief A 6-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the leg at a Winter Haven home, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The child was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle before law enforcement was notified. The mother was arrested on several charges, including child neglect with great bodily harm.



The mother of a 6-year-old boy who is recovering after accidentally shooting himself has been arrested on charges of child neglect.

Child shot in the leg

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a young child was injured after a gun discharged at a home located on Bishop James Cochran Way.

PCSO said in an affidavit that the child’s mother, Nicole Felippe, was the only adult at home when she heard a "pop" sound after exiting a shower.

The mother then transported the child to the hospital after seeing he had been shot in the leg.

The arrest affidavit says the father was out running errands when he received a phone call from the child’s mother, informing him of what happened.

PCSO says neither parent contacted law enforcement or emergency medical services.

During an interview with law enforcement, deputies found out that the child found the gun and struck himself in the right leg. The child was at his parent’s house when the incident occurred.

The child sustained a tibia fracture to his right leg. Medical staff said the round from the firearm entered through his thigh and exited through his shin. He is expected to survive.

A search warrant was then ordered to obtain the firearm at the Winter Haven home. During that search, deputies also found cannabis, a scale and a glass pipe in plain view in the mother’s bedroom.

The mother was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

Child neglect resulting in great bodily harm

Possession of Cannabis

Possession of narcotic paraphernalia

Detectives noted that the room where the gun and paraphernalia were found is solely the bedroom of the mother.

The firearm

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the child got ahold of the firearm. The father said he did not recognize the gun. The man told detectives that they often host parties, but are unaware of anyone bringing a gun into the residence.