Suspect arrested after man found shot in the head at Pinellas Park business: PCSO
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A 44-year-old Clearwater man was arrested Saturday for murder after deputies say he shot and killed another man during an argument at a Pinellas Park business.
Pinellas Park murder investigation
What we know:
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business at 6612 69th Avenue North around 4:44 a.m. Friday morning after receiving a call about gunshots.
Due to the emergency call, deputies forced their way inside the building.
PCSO says deputies found 50-year-old Craig Beeth dead on the floor from a gunshot wound to his head.
Suspect got into argument
The backstory:
PCSO said 44-year-old Robert Leon Worthington was at the business with Beeth on Friday, when the two men got into an argument about issues occurring in Worthington’s personal life.
The argument ended when Worthington pointed a handgun at Beeth and fired a single shot to his head, killing him, according to deputies.
PCSO said Worthington fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.
Clearwater man faces charges
What's next:
Law enforcement tracked down Worthington and arrested him on Saturday. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with first degree murder.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
This is still an ongoing investigation. More updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.