2024 primary election: County-by-county voter's guide on where to cast a ballot

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The 2024 political races are heating up and with the primary election taking place on Aug. 20, here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot in the Bay Area.

Florida has closed primaries, which means your party affiliation will determine which partisan races are on your ballot. However, there are non-partisan races such as those for judges and school board members, that will be decided during the 2024 primary election in some counties.

The deadline to change your party affiliation was July 22.

Primary elections are held 11 weeks before the general election. This year, Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024. The deadline to register to vote in the 2024 election is Oct. 7, 2024.

Vote by Mail

To cast a ballot by mail in Florida, voters must request a mail-in ballot here. If you want to vote by mail in 2024, you must request a new one. In Florida, all vote-by-mail ballots expired on Dec. 31, 2022. Vote-by-mail requests are good for one year.

In Florida, the deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is no later than 5 p.m. on the 12th day before the election. A Supervisor of Elections must mail the ballot out within 2 business days after a request, but no later than the 10th day before election day.

Vote-by-mail ballots have already been sent to voters for the primary election.

Those ballots must be received by your Supervisor of Elections by 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 to be counted.

Citrus County voting

Early Voting

Several early voting polling places across Citrus County will be open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Aug. 9 – 17. Click here for a full list.

Election Day Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to find your polling place.

DeSoto County Voting

Early Voting

People who want to vote early in DeSoto County can cast a ballot at the Supervisor of Elections Office, located at 201 E. Oak Street, Room 104 in Arcadia, Aug. 5 – 17, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday, and from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the weekend.

Election Day Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to find your polling place.

Hardee County Voting

Hardee County residents can vote early, from Aug. 8 – 17, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 131 K D Revell Road in Wauchula.

Election Day Voting

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to find your polling place.

Hernando County

Early Voting

There are several early voting locations available in Hernando County from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Aug. 10 – 17. Click here for a list of early voting sites.

Election Day

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to find your polling place.

Highlands County Voting

Early Voting

There are several early voting locations available in Highlands County from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Aug. 8 – 17. Click here for a full list.

Election Day

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to see where your Highlands County polling place is located.

Hillsborough County Voting

Early Voting

Several polling places across Hillsborough County will be open for early voting Aug. 5 – 18. Click here for a list of early voting polling sites.

Election Day Voting

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. (If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote, but if you arrive at the polling place after 7 p.m. you will not be allowed to vote). Click here to see where your polling place is located.

Manatee County Voting

Early Voting

Manatee County will open early voting sites from 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Aug. 10 – 17 for early voting. Click here for a list of early voting locations.

Election Day

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to see your polling location.

Pasco County Voting

Early Voting

Pasco County will have early voting sites open Aug. 10 – 17. Click here to see a full list.

Election Day

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to see your polling location.

Pinellas County Voting

Early Voting

Early voting will be available in Pinellas County from Aug. 10 – 18, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Click here to see a full list of early voting sites.

Election Day

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to find your polling location.

Polk County Voting

Early Voting

Polk County early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Aug. 10 -17. Click here to find an early voting site.

Election Day

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to find your polling place.

Sarasota County Voting

Early Voting

Early voting will be open in Sarasota County from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10 -18. Click here for a list of early voting locations.

Election Day

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to find your polling place.

Sumter County

Early Voting

Early voting is available in Sumter County from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Aug. 10 -17. Click here for a list of early voting locations.

Election Day Voting

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Click here to find your polling place.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter