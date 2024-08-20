2024 primary election: Voters head to the polls across the Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Voters are filing in to polling places across the Bay Area Tuesday to cast their ballot in the 2024 primary election.

Florida has closed primaries, which means your party affiliation determines which partisan races are on your ballot. However, there are non-partisan races such as those for judges and school board members, that will be decided during the 2024 primary election in some counties.

Nearly 2 million Floridians have already cast their ballot in the primaries either by voting early or by mail, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to find your polling place in the Bay Area.

Keep in mind that if you want to vote on Election Day, you must vote at the polling site in the precinct where you live. You can’t cast a ballot at any voting site like you can during early voting.

Voters must show up with an acceptable form of identification such as a driver’s license or a Florida ID card.

Voters should also note that they cannot drop a vote-by-mail ballot at a primary election day polling site, but voters can have their mail ballot canceled if they decide to vote in person instead. All vote-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. in order to be counted.

Vote-by-mail ballots may also be deposited into secure drop boxes at Supervisors of Elections' main and branch offices until 7:00 pm (local time) on Election Day. Vote-by-mail ballots may also be deposited in secure drop boxes at designated early voting sites in the county.

This year, Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024. The deadline to register to vote in the 2024 election is Oct. 7, 2024.

