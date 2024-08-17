2024 primary election: Hillsborough County officials preparing for voters to cast their ballots

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Millions of Floridians will cast their votes in the state's primary election and local officials are making sure they are prepared before people head to the polls on Tuesday.

It was a busy Saturday at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections' warehouse. Craig Latimer is the Supervisor of Elections, and he greeted all the clerks that came by.

"This is the clerks, the person in charge of the polling site. They're picking up the supplies and paperwork they need to conduct the election on election day Tuesday," explained Latimer.

He said 240 locations will be open on Aug. 20th.

"If you want to vote on Election Day, the most important thing to remember is you must vote at the polling site in the precinct that you reside. You can't just go to an early vote site like you could during early voting," shared Latimer.

Poll workers aren't the only ones who should show up prepared.

"When you go, make sure you bring one of the acceptable forms of identification. A driver's license is the easiest one or a Florida ID card. And be prepared. You know, we've mailed everybody a sample ballot that didn't get a vote by mail ballot. So look over your sample ballot so you can come in and use that as a guide. And you're going to be in and out in no time at all," he said.

Voters should be aware that they cannot drop a vote by mail ballot at an Election Day polling site. However, you can drop a vote by mail ballot at an early vote site during early voting hours.

"This primary election is big for Hillsborough County. At this primary election, we're going to choose our public defender. We're going to choose two judges and the possibility of choosing school board members. There's other races on there too. And everybody, no matter what your party affiliation is, you'll be able to vote in this election," explained Latimer.

Early voting ends statewide on Saturday, but some counties like Hillsborough and Pinellas will continue early voting through Sunday.

