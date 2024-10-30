21-year-old Tarpon Springs man found with child porn: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

A 21-year-old Tarpon Springs man has been charged with possession of child porn, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO said its Crimes Against Children Unit detectives found Jacob Kane with pornographic images of children believed to be between 10 and 13 years old after an investigation.

Mugshot of Jacob Kane. (Courtesy: Pinellas County’s Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say he was arrested at his home on Fox Run Drive, and charged with two counts of possession of child porn, one count of transmission of child porn, and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

Kane is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail.

