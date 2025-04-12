1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Wimauma: HCSO

The Brief One person is dead, and two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Wimauma, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. HCSO responded to the 3300 block of Maple Mex Street where they found one man dead and two other men suffering from gunshot wounds. HCSO has not released any information about any possible suspects.



One person is dead, and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Wimauma, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

HCSO responded to the 3300 block of Maple Mex Street where they found one man dead and two other men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say that an altercation led to the shooting.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says that his team is investigating the incident to bring those involved to justice.

"Violence has no place in our neighborhoods," said Chronister. "Our team is working tirelessly to find out what happened and ensure those responsible are held accountable for this senseless act of violence."

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released any information about any possible suspects.

The condition of the two injured victims has not been announced.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

