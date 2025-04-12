Deputies find 2 dead, 1 injured while responding to domestic call in St. Pete: PCSO
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Two people are dead, and one person has been taken to a nearby hospital after deputies responded to a domestic call in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Deputies responded to 5252 108th St. N around 10:15 a.m. for a domestic call.
Investigators say that there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
There is no information on what led up to the deaths or if there are any suspects.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
