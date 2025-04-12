Expand / Collapse search

Deputies find 2 dead, 1 injured while responding to domestic call in St. Pete: PCSO

By
Published  April 12, 2025 1:39pm EDT
Pinellas County
The Brief

    • Deputies found two people dead and one injured while responding to a domestic call in St. Pete, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
    • Investigators say that there is no threat to the public.
    • There is no information on what led up to the deaths or if there are any suspects.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - Two people are dead, and one person has been taken to a nearby hospital after deputies responded to a domestic call in St. Petersburg, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to 5252 108th St. N around 10:15 a.m. for a domestic call.

Investigators say that there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what led up to the deaths or if there are any suspects.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinellas CountyCrime and Public Safety