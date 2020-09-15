23-year-old suspect arrested in Godfrey Hotel shooting

article

Tampa police said they made an arrest in a hotel shooting, one week after the incident occurred.

Police said Tuesday they arrested 23-year-old Juan Alvarado-Colon on Sept. 10. The shooting at Godfrey Hotel in the Rocky Point area occurred on the morning of Sept. 4.

Police said when officers arrived at the shooting scene, they found a 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. They said an officer used a hairdryer cord as a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding, while another did CPR.

At the time, investigators said they believed the victim and shooter knew each other, and the two had an argument prior to the shooting.

Officials said the victim, who has not been identified, remains in an intensive care unit.

Alvarado-Colon was arrested on several charges including aggravated battery.

